Margaret Dixon
Margaret D. (Bryant) Dixon inspired creativity and laughter to those around her. She was an artist, a storyteller, and a beloved member of her family. Her home was the center of activity, always open to her children's friends, scouting groups, high school teams, and large family picnics. Mrs. Dixon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in a Cape Coral nursing facility at age 88.
A native of Denville NJ, Mrs. Dixon graduated from Syracuse University with a B.F.A. She was a talented and passionate artist who held various positions in publishing both in New York City and Cos Cob, CT. She served as a substitute teacher for Greenwich Public Schools. She later invested in real estate, including residential properties in Fairfield and Westchester Counties.
Mrs. Dixon was an involved member of her community. She taught Sunday School at The First Congregational Church of Greenwich. She also introduced a children's story hour at Perrot Memorial Library with a theatrical twist that incorporated handmade dolls as characters.
Mrs. Dixon is survived by her life partner, Richard Hodza of Cape Coral; three children, Gwen Porter (Chesley) of Wilmette, IL, Scott Dixon of Yonkers, NY, and Mark Dixon (Tashena) of Rhinebeck, NY; brother, Robert Bryant (Barbara) of Chester, NJ; five grandchildren, Ruth Morrison, Sam Morrison, Chloe Dixon, Cole Dixon, and Malia Dixon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rodger Bryant and mother, Margaret Heneken Bryant.
The family will gather for a private memorial picnic later this year.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book at www.MullinsMemorial.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Peninsula School of Art https://penart.org/memorialgift.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 1, 2020