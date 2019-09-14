|
|
Margaret B. G. Freiberg
Margaret ("Peggy") Freiberg, a longtime Greenwich resident and former member of the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting, passed away on August 11, 2019, in Alexandria, Virginia.
Peggy was born and raised in the Washington, DC area, and attended public schools in Maryland. She went on to Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, receiving an A.B. in mathematics from Harvard University in 1969. After graduation, she worked as a computer programmer, in Boston and Washington, DC.
In 1972, Peggy went on to Cornell Law School, where she served on the International Law Journal, graduating in 1975. She then joined the legal department of IBM, where she spent the next 28 years. She was a member of the New York State Bar and the U.S. Supreme Court Bar.
In 1980, having been assigned by IBM to work at its Armonk headquarters, Peggy moved with her then-husband and young children to Greenwich. She loved living in Greenwich, spending free time at Greenwich Library, Tod's Point and Island Beaches, and valuing its historical sites, such as Bush Holly House and Putnam Cottage. She was an involved member of the Jewish community, attending programs and lectures at the Jewish Federation of Greenwich as well as area synagogues, including Chabad of Greenwich.
Over the years, Peggy took a lively interest in the civic affairs of Greenwich, and, in 2009, after retirement, she stood for election to the Representative Town Meeting (RTM). She was a member of the RTM until 2018, serving at various times on several of its committees, including Public Works, Legislative and Rules, and Claims. She also served on the selectmen's Community Development Block Grant committee.
Peggy was an enthusiastic traveler, seeking adventure in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Central America. She was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner, attending study groups and lectures throughout Fairfield and Westchester Counties as well as New York City. She enjoyed attending plays, visiting museums, and spending time with her friends and family.
Late last year, Peggy fell ill and she relocated to northern Virginia, where two of her children reside. She is survived by her three loving children, Elizabeth Vaisben of Phoenix, Arizona, Katherine Klein, of Fairfax, Virginia, and Nathaniel Freiberg, of Vienna, Virginia; by five grandchildren; and by her brother, John Gussman, of Oakland, California.
Donations in Peggy's memory may be made to the National Trust for Historic Preservation or the .
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 15, 2019