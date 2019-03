Margaret Hayes Adame

Aug. 9, 1939 - Feb. 28, 2019 ADAME, Margaret Hayes – Passed away at home in Greenwich, CT on February 28, 2019 after a battle with breast cancer. She was 79. Born August 9, 1939 in Queens, NY. to Ruth Hayes (nee Signer) and Francis X. Hayes, she graduated from Queens College. After joining Bloomingdales and becoming a cosmetics buyer, she was recruited by Saks' Fifth Avenue and rose to become Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager, overseeing seven divisions. In 1994 she became President and CEO of The Fashion Group International, a non-profit organization for professionals in the fashion and design-related industries, founded in part by luminaries such as Edith Head, Elizabeth Arden, Helena Rubinstein, and Eleanor Roosevelt. She has been the recipient of numerous humanitarian and business leadership honors awarded by The American Cancer Society, The American Jewish Committee, the City of Hope, Queens College, The Samuel Waxman Cancer Center, The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, and the prestigious La Medaillè de la Ville de Paris, among others. Margaret also served on a number of corporate and non-profit boards including International Flavors & Fragrances, The Movado Group Inc., LIM Fashion Education Foundation, and The Mosholu Preservation Corporation. An avid traveler and lover of history and art, she was admired for her steadfast determination, her straight-talking ability to get to the point, and above all, her generosity of spirit. She is survived by her daughter Alexandra Adame, and her stepdaughter Elizabeth Adame, and her grandchildren Quincy, Casey, and Febee. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Omar Adame. The family is very grateful to Dr. Lee, and also the GeriCare staff who took such good care of her. Visitation is Sunday, March 3, 2019 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and Monday, March 4, 2019 6-9 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Greenwich CT, and the funeral mass will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena church in Riverside CT. Donations in her honor may be made to . Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary