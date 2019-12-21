|
Margaret "Honey" Lucas
Margaret "Honey" Lucas nee D'Autilio, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 in her home on Pleasant Street where she lived her entire life. Honey was born May 17, 1932 at Greenwich Hospital to Jennie (nee Perry) and Pasquale D'Autilio, and was a lifelong resident of Cos Cob. In her thirties, she learned to love golf and could often be found on the course with the ladies at Hubbard Heights or Bruce Golf Course, looking for the elusive hole-in-one. Honey was one of a kind, finding joy in helping others. She loved her family, cherished her time with her grand and great-grandchildren and socialized often with her many longtime friends. She was married for over 50-years to predeceased William John Lucas, also of Greenwich. Honey was a longtime parishioner of St. Catherine's beginning with Baptism, Marriage and now her final Burial Mass. Honey is survived by her daughter and sons-in-law Joseph and Janet Lucas Panaro of Greenwich and Dwight and Linda Lucas Danielson of Florida; granddaughters Jennifer Anderson (nee Panaro) of Fairfield, Alyson Panaro of Fairfield, Keri Danielson of California and Kelly Danielson of Southbury; great-grandchildren Addison, Rand "Luke" and Hayden Anderson of Fairfield, and Lily Danielson of California; and nephews Richard and Robert D'Autilio. She was predeceased by nephew Joseph D'Autilio. Family, friends and others whose lives Honey touched are invited to St. Catherine's of Sienna in Riverside at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27th for a burial mass.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 22, 2019