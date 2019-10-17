|
|
Margaret Hammons McCullough
Margaret Hammons McCullough Peacefully, Oct 4th at home. Peggy was born in Portland, ME on December 7, 1921. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Robert W. McCullough, Peggy was the loving and cherished mother of Constance LindsayStewart of Redding, CT, Sandra Margaret McCullough of Riverside, CT, D. Scott McCullough (Kathy) of Boothbay Harbor, ME, Linda Anne McCullough of Riverside, CT, her sister Barbara (Peter) Minderman and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her precious son-in-law Michael Charles LindsayStewart.
Born in Maine, she graduated from The Madeira School in Greenway, Virginia and attended Bryn Mawr College until the outbreak of W.W. II. Peggy met Bob when they were 12 and 14. She was a lifetime crew for him in their racing sailing lives as well as provisioner first class for many overnight and long distance races. Peggy was a Directress of the Christ Church Greenwich Alter Guild and a member for many years as well as driving for Meals on Wheels. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed visiting her beloved Maine Britain and cooking delicious meals for her family, friends and crew members. Peggy was devoted to her long succession of handsome Scottish Terriers, Duncan, Angus, MacDuff, Jock and lastly MacDougal, aka Mac, who is now holding down the fort.
A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1st at Christ Church, 254 East Putnam Ave., Greenwich, CT a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, one may donate to the Christ Church Alter Guild or to Guiding Eyes for the Blind at guidingeyes.org
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 18, 2019