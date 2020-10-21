Margaret McPartland

Margaret Mary McPartland
Margaret Mary McPartland (Margie) died peacefully at her home on September 25, 2020 at the age of 64. Her husband John Czarnecki, and her sons Matthew Czarnecki and Brian Czarnecki were with her when she died.
Margie was born in New York City on August 29, 1956. She grew up in Parkchester in the Bronx, graduated from The College of New Rochelle, and lived most of her adult life in Greenwich, Connecticut. Margie was predeceased by her parents Margaret Mansfield McPartland and John Joseph McPartland. She is survived by John, her loving husband of 43 years, her sons Matthew and Brian, her grandchildren Luke and Rory and her daughters-in-law Amanda (Matthew) and Amelia (Brian), her sisters Judy, Mary Jane, Annie, and Rosemary, her cousins as well as many nieces and nephews.
Margie showered family and friends with unfailing generosity, humor, and support in countless ways throughout her life. Margie was a model in so many ways - she loved without condition, gave to others without calling attention to her gifts or demanding reciprocity, took the high road no matter how difficult, and strove always to focus on the good in people. Those who knew her understood that Margie was very modest. She knew she was loved, but cannot have known how much good she added to the world in her short time here. We hope she now knows. The outpouring of love and support she received from friends and the community upon hearing of her sickness was a testament to this.
Her special way with babies and children is hard to describe, and will be irreplaceable - but her indelible influence is plainly visible in her sons, her grandchildren, her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews who have been so blessed to have had Margie as a fundamental and constant presence in their lives. Her gifts will live on in the generations that follow her.
Prior to having children Margie worked at Chesebrough-Ponds and she left the corporate world to focus on raising her children. As a mother, she was an active volunteer at Parkway School and Central Middle School. One of her passions was education and supporting the development of children through the mentoring of their parents. She lectured on the significance of reading to children and choosing thoughtfully the books shared with them. She led book groups for parents and children. Additionally, Margie was a Parenting Consultant for 25 years. She cherished the time spent with the many women who were united in their pursuit of goodness, wisdom, and personal growth. She considered herself blessed to share this work with them.
She supported her sons' pursuit of academic and athletic excellence. She reveled in cheering them on at their varied sporting events and was famous for making her cinnamon bread peanut butter sandwiches to boost team energy.
Throughout her life, Margie was a die-hard Bruce Springsteen fan, attending 50+ concerts between 1978 and 2018. She indoctrinated her nieces into the Bruce-love-club with "Sherry Darling" which has been played at every family party since 1981. She loved the Yankees, the Rangers, attending the US Open, reading to children, playing Sorry, Pit, Rummikub with little ones dear to her and watching cooking shows.
Margie so appreciated the excellent care that she received from the doctors and staff at the Bendheim Cancer Center in Greenwich. Margie wished to especially acknowledge Maria Vanderhorn, her nurse at the Cancer Center. Maria eased Margie's many treatments with her outstanding care, her warmth and sense of humor. Without family members able to be present due to Covid-19, Maria was a source of great help not only to Margie but also to her family who were calmed knowing Margie was in such good hands.
Margie loved reading. It was a significant and treasured part of her parenting and her being a loving aunt and grandmother. She researched and read about choosing books for children and shared her knowledge of instilling a love of literature within a child.
She spent hours reading to Matthew and Brian, her great-nieces and nephews and her cherished grandsons. Margie's time snuggled up with a child reading a special book, or voicing a book over Facetime brought her such joy.
John, Matthew and Brian are establishing a non-profit that will direct funds, on an annual basis, towards organizations and programs that support her vision and passion for children's literacy and moral development. To contribute, please view the link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/margie-mcpartland-childrens-literacy