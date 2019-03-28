Margaret (Peggy) Murphy

Nov 12, 1929 - Mar 23, 2019A lifelong resident of Greenwich, Peggy Murphy passed away peacefully at Nathaniel Witherell on Saturday, March 23rd. She was the daughter of Larry and Ann Dauer. She was predeceased by her husband John, a son John Jr., a daughter Margaret as well as her four brothers, Frank, Larry, Paul and Thomas Dauer. Peggy is survived by five of her seven children, three sons, Patrick (Susan),Timothy (Betsy) and Thomas and two daughters, MaryEllen (Frank) Currivan and Michelle (John) Breen and her fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who were the love of her life. After raising her family Peggy worked in the Greenwich High School cafeteria until her retirement. She was a lifelong parishioner at St. Mary's Church where she dedicated endless hours doing all types of volunteer work. Her greatest love was spending Sundays at Island Beach with family and many lifelong friends.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 30th at St. Mary's Church, 170 Greenwich Ave. at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's name can be made to The Umbrella Club, serving families and children in need, at PO Box 112238, Stamford, CT 06911- 2238. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com