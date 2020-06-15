Margarete Catalano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margarete's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margarete Catalano
January 9, 1941 - June 13, 2020
Our dear sister, aunt and good friend, Margarete Catalano, nee Burkhardt, died in the evening of June 13th at her home, after a battle with cancer.
A native of Herrenberg/Germany, she was the eldest of four children.
While working as a Pan American World Airways accountant at the Stuttgart airport, she met her future husband, Frank J. Catalano. They moved to Connecticut, where they married and lived for the rest of their lives.
Margarete worked for the United Nations Development Programme in New York and for Cadbury Beverages in Rye Brook, New York.
Margarete volunteered at the Greenwich Hospital Thrift Shop and was an active member in some local clubs where she was appreciated for her humor and her generous gift of time.
Margarete leaves behind her sister Doris, her niece Jeannette and nephews John and Norman of Germany, as well as Kathy, Anne, Marian, Philip/Wendy, Joseph, John/Janette, Denis, Paul on the Catalano side of the family as well as a lot of dear friends.
Funeral arrangements are private.
For the extended obituary, please visit www.nutmegcremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nutmeg State Cremation
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-348-0443
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved