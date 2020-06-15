Margarete Catalano
January 9, 1941 - June 13, 2020
Our dear sister, aunt and good friend, Margarete Catalano, nee Burkhardt, died in the evening of June 13th at her home, after a battle with cancer.
A native of Herrenberg/Germany, she was the eldest of four children.
While working as a Pan American World Airways accountant at the Stuttgart airport, she met her future husband, Frank J. Catalano. They moved to Connecticut, where they married and lived for the rest of their lives.
Margarete worked for the United Nations Development Programme in New York and for Cadbury Beverages in Rye Brook, New York.
Margarete volunteered at the Greenwich Hospital Thrift Shop and was an active member in some local clubs where she was appreciated for her humor and her generous gift of time.
Margarete leaves behind her sister Doris, her niece Jeannette and nephews John and Norman of Germany, as well as Kathy, Anne, Marian, Philip/Wendy, Joseph, John/Janette, Denis, Paul on the Catalano side of the family as well as a lot of dear friends.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 15, 2020.