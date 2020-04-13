GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Margot Tenney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margot Tenney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margot Tenney Obituary
Margot Hartman Tenney
Margot Tenney passed away on April 11th. She was the only daughter of Jesse and Dorothy Hartman. She is survived by her three children, Matthew, Karen, and Jesse and seven grandchildren, Asara, Ariana, Valerie, Kaya, Gwynneth, Curtis, and Claire. Margot was the beloved widow of Del Tenney, and a resident of Greenwich, Connecticut for forty years where she loved to entertain family and friends.
Margot was an actress, philanthropist, author, and co-founder of The Hartman Theater in Stamford, CT, now known as The Palace Theater and The Rich Forum. She and her husband renovated and revived many theaters, produced many productions and performed in many Summer Stock shows throughout New England in their long history and love for the stage. She acted in numerous classic Horror films in the 1960s and continued to star in many stage productions of classics and contemporary plays over the years. She also published her first novel "Dark Deeds, Sweet Songs" in 1995.
Margot received the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Advancement of Women from the Connecticut United Nations Association. Margot was also presented with an Outstanding Connecticut Woman Award by Governor O'Neill in the State Senator Chamber and thanked by the United States Senator Christopher Dodd for her service to the State. Margot also received the Star Award from the New York Women's Agenda.
She was an avid supporter of her alma mater, Bennington College and served as the Chairperson of The First Stamford Corporation, a real estate company founded by her father.
She was a good friend to many, generously shared her love and support whenever she could and was known to offer help to those who were less fortunate. Margot Tenney lived for the well-being, education and dreams of her children and seven grandchildren.
She will be profoundly missed by us all.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margot's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -