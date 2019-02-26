Marguerite Fenton

Marguerite Fenton passed away on February 20, 2019. She was born and raised in New York City. She attended St. Jean Baptiste Elementary and High School, graduating in 1947. Marguerite received a Bachelor of the Arts degree from St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, NY in 1951 and a Master's degree from St. John's University in Jamaica, NY in 1969. Ms. Fenton taught in elementary schools in New York and Florida. She retired from Collier Co. School System in Naples, FL after teaching for 27 years.

Ms. Fenton was the beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Patrick Fenton. She was predeceased by her brothers Rev. Patrick Fenton S.S.S and John, as well as her sister Helen.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, February 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Jean Baptiste Church, 184 E. 76th Street, NY, NY. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.

Described by friends as a sweet, kind soul, knowledgeable, pensive, and content, with a direct flight to heaven. God rest her beautiful soul! Her Irish eyes are smiling now.