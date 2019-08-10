|
|
Maria Teresa (Tita)
Bellantoni
Maria Teresa (Tita) Bellantoni, 87 a resident of Cos Cob, CT died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Maria was born October 7, 1931 in Gallico Marina, Reggio Calabria, Italy and is the daughter of the late Andrea and Maria (Tegano) Galimi. She has resided in Cos Cob for 40+ years, working as a seamstress and homemaker. She was a loving wife and aunt who enjoyed her garden and helping others. Her loving husband John Bellantoni, her brothers Antonio and Francesco Galimi and her sister Domenica (Mimma) Romeo predeceased her.
Maria is survived by her brother Ignazio Galimi and his wife Pina of Stamford, CT, sister-in-law Grazia Galimi of Norwalk, CT, brother-in-law Orlando Romeo of Hamden, CT, nephew Andrew Galimi and his wife Adriana of Wilton, CT, niece Maria Tomas and her husband Joseph of Norwalk, CT, nephew Carlo Romeo and his wife Katie of Fairfield, CT, nephew Andrew Romeo and his wife Luisa of Norwalk, CT, niece Maria Romeo and her fiancé Dave of Stamford, CT, niece Julia Desroches and her husband Ron of Hamden, CT, nephew Andrew Galimi and his wife Nicole of Stamford, CT, nephew Carmine Galimi and his wife Julie of Brooklyn, NY, nephew Andrea Galimi and his wife Tasiana Reggio Calabria, Italy, Maria Teresa Galimi of Milan, Italy, several great-nieces/nephews and many close friends. We would especially like to thank all of her caregivers.
She was a devote parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside. Memorial donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church. Family and friends will meet at Craft Memorial Home, Inc., 40 Leicester St. Port, Chester, NY from 4-8PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, CT. Entombment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 399 North Street, Greenwich, CT.
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 11, 2019