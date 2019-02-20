GreenwichTime Obituaries

Maria Manna


Maria Manna a resident of Old Greenwich, passed away on February 11, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born in Girifalco, Italy on July 23, 1945 to the late Francesco and Battistina Petitto. She was the loving wife to the late Michele Manna. She is survived by her 3 children, Anthony, Michael and Daiana Manna as well as 4 grandchildren. Funeral services will be private at the request of the family. Leave a condolence at www.castiglionefh.com
Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 20, 2019
