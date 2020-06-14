Maria Pennella Carino
Maria Pennella Carino of Greenwich, Aug. 10, 1938-June 14, 2020. Born in Avellino, Italy Maria came to America at age 19, went to school to learn English and received her high school diploma. She married Louis Raiente of Greenwich and they had a son, Carmine Raiente. For many years she helped support the family by working at Bantam toys in Port Chester, NY. Later on in life she married Gerardo Carino Sr. and had her second son, Gerardo Carino Jr. Her energy all through her life was incredible. She worked hard as a cleaning woman for many years and she loved her home and yard. She had one of the biggest and "best gardens in Chickahominy." Maria became a widow with a special needs son when he was 15 and she devoted herself to taking care of him at home up until a year before her passing. She was predeceased by her husband Gerardo Carino Sr., her parents and siblings. She is survived by her two loving sons, Carmine Raiente, Gerardo Carino Jr. and her devoted daughter-in-law Darlene Raiente who she called "the daughter I never had." "Nani" also left behind two beloved granddaughters Krystle O'Connor, (Phillip) Kaitlyn Raiente, and her pride and joy, her 4 year old great-grandson Phillip Jr., as well as cousins, nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Abilis Inc. (Abilis.US) or Special Olympics of CT (give.specialOlympics.org). A private family service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 14, 2020.