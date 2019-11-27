|
Maria Tunnera
Jan 25,1938-Nov 26,2019 Maria Tunnera, of Cos Cob, passed away Tuesday November 26. She was 81. Born January 25, 1938 in Acri, Province of Cosenza, Italy to Francesco and Rosa Gencarelli; Maria emigrated to the United States with her husband Angelo and three children. She worked as a seamstress for Chancy D'Elia, for many years and continued to work from home after her retirement. Maria loved to cook, spend time in her garden, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren whom she adored. Maria is survived by her beloved husband Angelo; her loving children Andrew "Nuccio" (Nieva), Francesco (Geraldine), Albano (Tracy); her cherished grandchildren Julianna, Alyssa, Rhys, Eamon, Brenna and Denis. She is also survived by her dear brother Vincenzo Gencarelli (Gilda), sister Fiorina Tocci; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Maria is predeceased by her sister Adelina, brother-in-law Giuseppe Tocci, and her daughter-in-law Jan. To honor her life, family and friends will gather Sunday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich (203) 869-5968. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Riverside. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 29, 2019