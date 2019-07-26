|
Marie Finch
Marie Finch of Old Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019 with family by her side. She was born in Port Chester, NY in 1924 and raised in Byram by her mother's sister, Anna Lawko Firla. Marie was a graduate of Greenwich High School. She married Ralph Finch during World War II, settling in Old Greenwich to raise their family. Marie was a devout Catholic and attended St. Clement's Church in Stamford, CT. During her working years, she was employed by Pitney Bowes. Marie cherished spending time with her family and friends, making lasting memories wherever she went. She spent 50-plus years with her beloved neighbors, the Hatters, enjoyed countless picnics at Tod's Point, loved her weekends in Westbrook, CT with the Winslow clan, and so many special times with her longtime companion, Harry Walsh. Her "too many to mention" cruises all over the world, her camel ride in Egypt and her favorite place on Earth, Greece (Opa!). Marie was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles and Sudoku, gardening, bird watching, beaching, knitting and her beloved METS! Most of all, she treasured time with her family. She was a strong and fiercely independent woman and lived her life her way. Marie is survived by her children Michael Finch, Victoria Finch (Welizar Gurov) Timothy Finch, Sheila Finch, and Marianna Marr (James); her grandchildren Tory Lupinacci (Trey Kiernan), James Marr III, Jennifer Lasell (Rupp), Patrick Marr, Jacqueline Rupp, Nina Marr and J.T. Rupp and cousins Jeanie Pietrzak, Leon Noe, Ronald Noe, Charlotte Malvicini, and Beatrice Patterson. Marie was predeceased by her grandson Jamie Avalone and her former husband Ralph Finch. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation to s, Paralyzed Veterans or Memorial Sloan Kettering. We love you Mommy, a.k.a. Grandmarie, Ri, Mamacita or whatever name you knew her by…lets go Mets… and above all…Keep the Faith!
Published in Greenwich Time on July 27, 2019