Marie LaBruzza Nenni

Aug. 8, 1921 - Apr. 8, 2019 Marie LaBruzza Nenni, passed away Monday, April 8. She was 97. Marie Nenni was born in Greenwich, CT on August 8, 1921 to Angelina and Leonard LaBruzza. She was the wife of the late Tusello Nenni. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Nenni Bardin and a son Robert Nenni (wife Joyce) of El Paso, Texas. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Silvano Bardin, her sisters Millie Marijan and Josephine Tomasello, brothers Michael and Dominick LaBruzza. She is survived by her grandchildren David Bardin, Danielle D'Agostino, Kathy Nenni, Sandy Perez and Steve Nenni. Also, great-grandchildren Aaron Perez, John Vick, Ryan and Grayson Bardin and Matthew D'Agostino. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. To honor her life friends may call from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, (203) 869-5968. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Roch Church, Greenwich. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich, CT. The family wishes to thank Dr. Steven Glasser and the staff of Nathaniel Witherell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Roch Church or Scoliosis Foundation. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary