Marilyn Giordan aged 75 of Cos Cob passed away at her home on February 21, 2019.She was the wife of the late Tony Giordan who predeceased her in 2014. Marilyn was born August 23, 1943 in New York, NY to the late Frank and Lena Ruggiero Catricala.

Marilyn worked as a bank teller for many years and then at Sacred Heart Church in Byram. Marilyn is survived by her daughters Lisa and her husband Pasquale Chirillo and Lynne and her husband Bob Ferretti. She was blessed with five grandchildren; Samantha, Dylan, Jordan, Hudson, and Ciarra and her great grandchildren Noah and Benjamin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Martin Igoe at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Ave, Riverside CT on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St Mary Cemetery Greenwich. Friends and family may visit Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd #3 Greenwich CT 06830 on Monday February 25, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.