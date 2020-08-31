Mark Tincher

Mark Alan TincherMark Alan Tincher, 64 of Greenwich, CT husband to Sheila, father to daughters Courtney and Megan.He was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 1, 1955, son of the late Leonard and Eleanor Tincher and brother of the late Timothy.Mark graduated from The University of Toledo where he competed on the Varsity golf team. Mark graduated with a Masters in Finance in 1978.In 1981 he settled in Connecticut to work as a Portfolio Manager at Citibank in NYC, moving on the Chase Manhattan Corp. in 1988 as Senior VP Portfolio Manger and completing his career at Paine Webber Mitchell Hutchins in NYC as Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer.Mark's greatest passion throughout his life was golf. He played and practiced frequently with his friends and daughter at the Stanwich Club, Greenwich, CT.The family is planning a private memorial service.