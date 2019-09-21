|
Martha Fleming Hegeman
Martha Mary Fleming Hegeman passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on September 13, 2019 in Greenwich, CT where she resided for the past 27 years. Martha was born and grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. The daughter of the late Robert and Mary Powell Fleming. Martha is survived by her loving husband Frank, her children Paul and Thomas, her sister Francis and brother-in-law Bud Prieur and her beloved nephews Mike and Scott and their families. In addition to the joys of parenthood, Martha enjoyed a successful career in retail and most recently, as a fashion designer in bridal wear. All those who knew Martha are blessed with memories of her that will be cherished forever. She will be missed dearly by all. Memorial services will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 469 North St. in Greenwich at 12:30 on Saturday, September 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Martha's name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY, 10065.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 22, 2019