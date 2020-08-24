1/
Martha Rhodes
Martha S. Rhodes
Martha Stowell Rhodes (May 22, 1929 - August 16, 2020) has gone to her reward, following illness.
Martha is survived by daughters, Harriet E. Rhodes and Mary L. Rhodes; son, Erroll A. Rhodes, II; grandchildren, Lauren R. McGoveran Kight and Erroll A Rhodes, III; five great-grandchildren; nieces, Grace Rhodes and Gloria Iba and nephew, Robert Rhodes. Martha was deeply devoted to her husband, Erroll F. Rhodes, and their family. An appreciation of Martha is available at MarthaRhodes.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Martha to Agnes Scott College or Greenwich Academy.
Requiescat in Pace.

Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 24, 2020.
