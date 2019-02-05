Mary Ann Haidinger &

Robert Nolan Haidinger

Aug. 02, 1933 - Jan. 31, 2019

Oct. 24, 1933 - Feb. 01, 2019Mary Ann and Robert Nolan Haidinger, devoted husband and wife, and residents of Riverside for 46 years, passed away one day apart. Mary Ann passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in her sleep at home on January 31, 2019 and Bob passed away on February 1, 2019 peacefully, from complications of Parkinson's disease. Both were 85 years old.

Mary Ann was born on August 2, 1933 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late John R. Immonen and Helen T. (Spielmaker) Immonen. Raised in Muskegon, MI, she attended St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, IN earning her B.S. in Home Economics ('55). Bob was born on October 24, 1933 in Passaic, NJ to the late William C. Haidinger and Bernadette A. (Hillman) Haidinger. Raised in Clifton, NJ, he attended the University of Notre Dame earning his B.A. in Political Science ('55).

After meeting in South Bend, Mary Ann and Bob married on February 11, 1956 and began their journey together. After completing Officer Candidate School and three years in the U.S. Marine Corps, they spent the next 10 years building a career and family, settling in Riverside in 1969. During the next 46 years, Mary Ann and Bob's lives were centered on their faith and family. Bob was founder and CEO of JJI Lighting Group, Inc. in Greenwich. They were active members of St. Catherine of Siena Church, volunteering as catechists, and of Riverside Yacht Club. Both enjoyed sharing their many blessings with friends and family, particularly the family vacation home in Stratton, VT. They also shared a love for travel that took them all over the world on many adventures. Both were volunteers with many organizations in Greenwich, including OGRCC, Girl Scouts and the Junior League of Greenwich. Mary Ann and Bob were blessed with many longstanding friendships, which they cherished. They were a true team for 63 years in "lock step", even in their passing one day apart.

Mary Ann and Bob are survived by their three children; Amy (Haidinger) DeGraff and her husband Arthur (Turk) of West Hartford; Bob Haidinger, Jr. and his wife Terri of Riverside; Tom Haidinger and his wife Courtney of Darien; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Mary Ann is also survived by her younger brother David J. Immonen and his wife Patricia of Estero, FL and her cousin Julie Swanson of Beverly Hills, CA. Being predeceased by his sister Eileen B. (Haidinger) Sanford and her husband Charles of Ponte Vedra, FL, and his brother William B. Haidinger and his wife Faith of Endwell, NY, Bob is also survived by his sister-in-law Susan Haidinger, wife of the late George A. Haidinger of Upper Montclair, NJ.

Calling hours will be on February 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher and Son Funeral Home at 31 Arch Street, Greenwich. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside on February 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow at Riverside Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bob's memory to or in Mary Ann's name to the Scleroderma Foundation.