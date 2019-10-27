|
|
Mary Ann Leschen Morsey
Mary Ann Leschen (Gammie) Morsey was born in St. Louis, Missouri on January 10, 1924, and passed away of natural causes at home, with her family by her side, in Greenwich, Connecticut on October 26, 2019, at age 95.
Gammie was the only child of Marion Julius (Guppie) Leschen and Lucile (Mimi) Leschen. She graduated from the Mary Institute (now known as MICDS) in St. Louis and Bennett Junior College in Millbrook, New York. She made her debut in St. Louis in September of 1946 and was married to the late Chase Morsey, Jr. on May 3, 1947 in St. Louis.
Gammie lived in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, from 1949 to 1964, where she was a member of the Bloomfield Hills Country Club, the Detroit Country Club and the Junior League. She lived in Scottsdale, Arizona, from 1964 to 1968.
In 1968, Gammie moved to Greenwich, Connecticut, first living on Topping Road and then in Putnam Park. She was an active member of the community, serving for over 45 years as a volunteer at Greenwich Hospital and as a member of the alter guild at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.
Gammie was a devoted mother to her three children – Chase (Chip) Morsey III of Plymouth, Vermont; Clay Leschen Morsey (and Kathleen Malloy (Kathy) Morsey) of Rowayton, Connecticut; and Marion Boucher Holmes (and Max Holmes) of Greenwich, Connecticut.
Gammie was very actively involved in the lives of her four grandchildren – Farrell Leschen Boucher of Boston, Massachusetts (to be married next month to Daniel Edmund Jalbert at St. Barnabas Church); David Farrell Boucher Jr. (and Katherine von Seekamm (Kate) Boucher) of New York, New York; Clay Leschen (C.J.) Morsey Jr. of Rowayton, Connecticut; and Parker Malloy Morsey of Rowayton, Connecticut. And she loved her two-year old great-grandson David Charles (Charlie) Boucher, also of New York, New York.
With her wit and wisdom, Gammie deeply touched the lives of all who knew her.
The wake will be held at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, Connecticut 06830 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. The funeral will be held at St. Barnabas Church, 954 Lake Avenue, Greenwich, Connecticut 06831 at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Barnabas Church (www.stbarnabasgreenwich.org).
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 28, 2019