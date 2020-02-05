|
|
Mary Anne Riccio
Mary Anne Barrett Riccio of Riverside, CT died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 4, 2020. She passed away after a brief illness due to respiratory failure. She was 93 years old.
Mary Anne was born in the seaside village of Spiddal (County Galway), Ireland on March 19, 1926. She received her education in the parish Catholic school and remained a devoted Catholic throughout her life. Growing up on the farm in depression era Ireland, she dreamed of coming to America for a fresh start, and one day raising a family in her own home.
After arriving in America, July 9, 1950 she worked for families in Boston until she relocated to Greenwich working as a housekeeper and nanny. She met her husband Frank at a relatives' "New Year's Eve" party and married June 20, 1953 at St Mary Catholic Church on Greenwich Ave. They honeymooned at Niagara Falls. Mary Anne was an accomplished cook and enjoyed gardening at home. In her later years she enjoyed the winter months in Desert Hot Springs, CA where she and Frank vacationed with friends. More than anything, she loved her family and the children she cared for in the families she served. Mary Anne was a devoted Catholic and belonged to St Catherine of Siena Church. She was proud of her Irish heritage, prayed often and said the rosary every day in Gaelic. Mary Anne was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years Frank G Riccio (May 23, 2011). She was also predeceased by parents Martin and Mary (Flaherty) Barrett and brothers Patrick, Michael, Joseph and Sean. Also, niece Elizabeth Craig and nephew Robert Ernest Fiala. She is survived by three children Frank J Riccio (Cheryl) Old Greenwich, CT. Mary Riccio (Paul) Rocky Hill, CT. Anne Regnery (John) Newtown, CT. Mary Anne is also grandmother to six cherished grandchildren: Megan Regnery, Scott Regnery, Sarah Boison, John Boison, Stephen L Riccio (Patricia) and Frank John Riccio Jr. and one great grandchild Tristan Logan Riccio. She is also survived by sisters Margaret (Peggy) Fiala, (Ernest) of Greenwich, CT and Delia (Bea) Craig of Alexandrea, VA. and nieces Mary Craig and Susan Fiala. Mary Anne's family and friends graciously thank the wonderful staff at Ridge Crest at Meadow Ridge for their kind and loving care during the last weeks of her life. Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, February 9, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Leo P Gallagher & Son Funeral Home on 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT. For online condolences, please visit dignitymemorial.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 - 10:00 a.m. at St Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Ave, Riverside, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital – P.O. Box 1000 Apt 142, Memphis, TN 38148-9908. Or online stjude.org.
Published in Greenwich Time from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020