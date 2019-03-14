|
Mary "Dot" Baldwin
Dec. 5, 1924 - Mar. 11, 2019 Mary "Dot" Baldwin, of Greenwich, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 11. She was 94. Born in Nantyglo, PA on December 5, 1924 to Gerald and Theresa Baldwin. She is survived by her loving niece, Judy "Peck" Amelio (Al), as well as her 9 cherished God-Children. She is predeceased by her dear sister Mildred DeFrancesco. To honor her life, family and friends will gather Friday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME 134 Hamilton Ave. Greenwich (203) 869-5968. A prayer service will take place at 11:30AM. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.
Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 14, 2019