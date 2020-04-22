|
|
Mary Campinell
Mary Kathryn (Closson) Campinell, a longtime resident of Riverside and Old Greenwich, CT,passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2020. She was 73.
Born in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of Edward and Alice (Quinlan) Closson. She graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh with her soon-to-be husband of 51 years, Joseph Campinell.
Mary taught elementary school for several years before devoting herself full-time to raising her family and volunteering for dozens of organizations.
Her kindness and compassion were second only to her competitive spirit. She loved to play golf and paddle tennis but most enjoyed skiing with her children and grandchildren, none of whom could outlast Nana's idea of a "full day" on the mountain. We will miss her weekly batch of homemade sauce and meatballs, her sweet tooth and watching her cross the finish line of the Brew Run every year in Brewster, MA. She was an optimist like no other; her glass was full and she always found a sliver of blue sky, even on the stormiest of days.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Frey (Brian), her sons Eric (Molly) and Mark (Lacey) and her 10 beloved grandchildren: Caroline, Ben, Annie and Mary Kathryn Frey; Quinn, Claire, John and Kathryn Campinell; and Carter and Cole Campinell, all of Riverside. She is also survived by her adoring sister, Sue Shoemaker and several brothers- and sisters-in-law. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Joe, who has been waiting patiently for the past two weeks for her to join him in Eternal Life.
We would like to thank Mary's special friends who brightened her days with their regular visits and her devoted nurses from the Greenwich Nursing Registry. We will be forever grateful.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the fall. In her memory, please consider a donation to the two organizations dearest to her heart: Hill House, 10 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, CT 06878 or Save the Children, https://www.savethechildren.org/us/more-ways-to-help/ways-togive/honor-someone- to leave an online condolence please visit www.leopgallaghergreenwich.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 23, 2020