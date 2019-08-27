|
Mary Fisher
Mary Applegate Fisher died on July 29, 2019 at her home in Hamden, CT after a short illness. She was 101. Born on June 22, 1918 in Sewickley, PA, Mary was the daughter of Elizabeth Burns and Robert Ashworth Applegate. She attended Chatham Hall School and graduated from Smith College in 1940. Mary was married to Robert Seelye Reigeluth of New Haven, CT from 1941 until his death in 1999. She and Robert owned and operated The Foundry Bookstore in New Haven for 30 years. She was married to Everett Fisher of Greenwich, Conn. from 2002 until his death in 2015. Mary is survived by three sons, Robert S. Reigeluth Jr., George A. Reigeluth and Douglas S. Reigeluth and a daughter, Elizabeth R. Parker, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Round Hill Community Church in Greenwich, CT at a time to be determined. Interment will be in the Grove Street Cemetery in New Haven. Arrangements were made under the direction of Mountain Oak Cremation Services.
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 28, 2019