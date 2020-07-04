Mary Gable

Mary Christine "Chris" Sweetser Gable

Mary Christine "Chris" Sweetser Gable passed away peacefully on June 28th at home in Greenwich with her beloved children Michael Higgins and Katharine Higgins Kopac by her side. She credited her "Faith with a capital F", for carrying her through a courageous 20-year battle with cancer. So it is kismet then, that she passed on Sunday in her home on Church Street, shortly before church bells rang. Born on February 20, 1949 at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, Mass. she was the daughter of Dr. Peter Sweetser and Ruth Considine Sweetser, and sister to six siblings. Easily recognizable for their large toothsome grin and often found at a young age sailing across Buzzards Bay to Cuttyhunk and the Elizabeth Islands. Her high school yearbook from Sacred Heart in Newton, MA said that she had "The voice of an angel that could sing the anger out of a bear!" She sang on ski mountains, at Webster University, Boston University and whenever she was lifting spirits up! It was that same angelic voice that she brought to St. Mary's Church choir on Greenwich Ave. after an adventurous life building friendship in Larchmont, NY; New York City; Manhattan Beach, CA; Taiwan; Hong Kong and Korea. With a love for sailing and the sea, living in Greenwich the last four years of her life brought her much peace. Shortly before her death, she could be spotted in the passenger seat of her daughter's convertible, headed to Todd's Point for one last trip to the beach. She was a: passionate Xylem employee; loyal friend; loving aunt and sister; supportive mother-in-law to Cary & Joshua; inspiring spunky mother and a devoted grandmother "Nai Nai" to Alice, Amelia, Henry and another soon to be. Chris leaves behind a legacy to all who knew her of kindness, courage and perseverance. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 11am under the tent at St. Agnes Church: 247 Stanwich Road, Greenwich, CT. Seats will be six feet apart; masks required. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her name to Memorial Sloan Kettering.



