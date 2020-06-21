Mary J. SpanoBeloved mother and grandmother, Mary J. Spano died Friday, June 19th , at the age of 97, of natural causes surrounded by her family. Mary was born November 24, 1922 in Calabria, Italy. She worked at Clairol in Stamford for twenty years before retiring. Mary was a member of the Clubetts of Knights of Columbus as well as AARP. The one passion Mary had was her family; whether it was cooking for holidays or coming together for a small gathering, she was happiest when she had her family close by. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Frank (died November 1965) and her parents; Bruno Romeo Sr. (died in 1981) and Rose Chile Romeo (died in 1986). She is survived by her daughter, Rosemarie Delfavero (Larry), her son Frank Spano Jr (Ruth Ann), and her brother, Bruno Romeo Jr. (Marie). Mary also has two nephews: Michael Romeo (Angela) and Mathew Romeo, and a niece, Rita Spano. Mary's family continues to grow as she has seven grandchildren: Joanne D'Arinzo (David), Sherri Tilstra (Peter), John Delfavero (Larraine), Marc Delfavero, Jennifer Fasano (David), Frank Spano III, and Nicholas Spano; along with nine great-grandchildren: Patrick, Christopher, Adam, Ashley, Victoria, Justin, Marc Jr., Julia and Stephanie.There will be private family viewing hours followed by a Mass at St. Catherine's Church Riverside at 10 a.m. Wednesday June 24th. The mass will be limited due to social distancing. Burial at St Mary's Cemetery, North Street, Greenwich.The Spano family would like to thank the staff at Nathanial Witherell. The nurses, aides, social workers, and all the additional care efforts from the staff at Nathanial Witherell .They are all compassionate, understanding, and truly amazing people. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to make donations to Nathanial Witherell in memory of Mary.Arrangements by Castiglione Funeral Home Greenwich.