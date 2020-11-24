Mary Jane "Midge" De Genaro
Jun 10, 1935 - Nov 21, 2020. Mary Jane Lloyd De Genaro died November 21, 2020 in Rowayton, CT. She was 85. Mary Jane, also called Midge, was born in Jersey City, NJ on June 10, 1935. Midge grew up in Brooklyn and Queens, NY and always considered herself a New Yorker. She lived in Greenwich and Roxbury, CT; Manhattan, Boca Grande and Sarasota, FL and at Edgehill in Stamford, CT. She was predeceased by her husband, George De Genaro.
Mary Jane was called "an original" by many. A childhood friend described her as "a unique treasure, brilliant, funny, amazing in her approach to life."
A pioneer music educator, Mary Jane was one of the first teachers to adopt the Pace Piano Method, teaching hundreds of children to make music. In 1985 she created MusicShapes software for the Apple IIGS computer.
In Greenwich, Connecticut in the 70's she co-founded Opera Action, to bring people from the suburbs into the Metropolitan Opera. With the Metropolitan Opera Guild, she brought opera to the Greenwich schools. She co-founded the Greenwich Arts Council in 1972. In Sarasota, FL she helped establish Pierian Spring Academy for lifelong learning, teaching operas performed at the Sarasota Opera where she also lead tours.
Mary Jane published a novel entitled "Call It Paradise" and composed the musical "Rajah," performed by the Royal Palm Players in Boca Grande, Florida. She wrote poetry, stories and memoir.
She holds a BA in Music from Smith College & Sarah Lawrence, and an MA from Columbia University Teachers College. Mary Jane is survived by three daughters, three stepchildren, 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A virtual memorial will be held on December 9th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. eastern time. https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/mary-jane-lloyd-de-genaro/5863