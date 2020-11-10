Helen Louise Branom
Helen Louise Branom passed away on November 2, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born to Mabel and Henry G. Bucher on May 19, 1937, in Lebanon, PA. She graduated from Donegal High School in Marietta, PA, before attending Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, PA, and graduating from LaVerne University in LaVerne, CA. She taught kindergarten and first grade in locales including San Dimas, CA;
Rosemont, PA; Springfield, NJ; and at North Street School in Greenwich. After the birth of her first child, Helen Louise left teaching and grew increasingly busy with numerous volunteer activities. She was Co-President of the PTA at Parkway
School, as well as a PTA volunteer at North Street and Glenville Elementary Schools, Central Junior High School, and Greenwich High School. A longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church, she served as an elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher and chair of multiple committees. In addition,
she served on the board of the Greenwich Chaplaincy and was a member of the Greenwich Junior Women's Club, the Greenwich chapter of PEO, and the Milbrook Club. Helen Louise and her husband Wayne shared a happy marriage of 59 years filled with much joy, love and friendship. She loved her home on Baldwin Farms South, with its flower-laden patio and its backyard weeping cherry tree. A talented self-taught chef and baker, she loved nothing more than sharing the bounty of her kitchen with friends and family. She enjoyed lingering breakfasts, beautiful music, domino game nights, lively political discussions, and heartfelt laughing. She was very proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, and supported them unfailingly in all their endeavors. Helen Louise was predeceased by her parents, brother Donald, and sisters Nancy Ziegler and Marigrace Komarnicki. She is survived by her husband, Wayne, Jr.; her children Janice Holappa (Hal); Hilary Cassidy (Sean); Wayne III (Sandra); her sisters Jean Are (Atlanta) and Carol Bechtler (Richmond, VA); grandchildren Lauren, Hal III and Teddy Holappa, and Kerry and Dara Cassidy; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Due to COVID restrictions, a family-only memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwich on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. To view the service via livestream, please go to w ww.fpcg.org/B
ranom.
Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of one's choice
.