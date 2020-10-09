Mary Oztemel
Jun 21, 1924 - Oct 2, 2020Mary Oztemel, a longtime resident of Greenwich, CT and Key Biscayne, FL, passed away peacefully on October 2, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Mary Rose Kechejian in Watertown, MA on June 21, 1924, she was the eldest child of Beatrice and Avedis Kechejian. Her brother, George Kechejian, predeceased her. She met her husband, Ara Oztemel, in Boston, where they spent the first 12 years of their 50-year marriage.
Mary believed in living life to the fullest. She was a world traveler and shared her adventures with friends and family. She was a Gold Life Master in bridge and played in duplicate tournaments until the end of her life. Her other hobbies included reading, needlepointing (creating 23 Christmas stockings for her children, their spouses and grandchildren) and sports of all kinds. A member of Milbrook Club for 61 years, she played both tennis and golf. In everything she was a fierce competitor, a trait that she passed on to her family.
Mary was a lover of all music, but jazz was her greatest passion. She shared this love of music with her husband, and together they hosted many parties and weekend jazz sessions at their home. The hallmark of these sessions was the inclusion of budding musicians, who were invited to play alongside professional jazz musicians and friends. Everyone was welcome.
Mary loved to sing and was not prone shyness when she heard a song she loved. At restaurants and cabarets, whenever out with family, she could always be persuaded to join the piano player with the vocals to a catalogue of standards. She made her public debut when, to her delight, she was included in a promotional TV advertisement for her residence at Sellecks Woods, singing with the resident piano player, Max.
As the mother of five children, she spent years involved with their club and school sports, always ferrying carloads of kids. She is remembered by the many friends of her children as the most fun mom ever. She is also remembered by all for her friendliness, her independent spirit and her frank, sometimes unfiltered, remarks.
She loved Rod Stewart, Dancing with the Stars (she was a very good dancer herself) and was happy when besting everyone at Spite and Malice. Jason Day was one of her favorite golfers, and she was thrilled to meet him when she had the opportunity to attend the Masters Golf Tournament in 2016.
Mary leaves behind a family, rich with memories of a mother who filled their lives with music, adventures, a love of Armenian food and most of all, laughter. We are smiling through our tears, and we will never forget her.
She is survived by her five children: Katherine Caporale (Charles), Greg Oztemel (Betsy), Gary Oztemel (Karen), Glenn Oztemel (Rosa) and Susan Barnes (David), her grandchildren Conor and Evan Caporale, Wesley, Cooper and Skyler Barnes, Alexandra and Harrison Oztemel, Andrei and Levon Oztemel, and her great-grandsons, Leonardo and Axel.
Due to continuing health concerns surrounding the pandemic, we will postpone a larger gathering to celebrate the life and passing of Mary to a time when friends and family can gather more safely.
To honor Mary's love of jazz standards, the family asks that donations be made in her name to WQXR classical public radio station at wqxr.org/donate
