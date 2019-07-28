|
Mary R. Caputo
Jan. 30, 1916 - Jul. 25, 2019 Mary DiSapio Caputo passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on January 30, 1916 to Angelo and Francesca Cicerillo DiSapio. A lifelong resident of Greenwich for 103 years, Mary attended Hamilton Avenue Elementary School and Greenwich High School. Mary worked professionally as a seamstress in Port Chester and Mount Vernon, New York. She also worked in Food Services for the Greenwich Public Schools. Mary loved cooking, crocheting, playing cards, Scrabble and shopping for clothes.
She had strong affiliations with the parish of St. Roch. She was a member of the Children of Mary Society and Seniors Club. For many years, Mary volunteered for church and school fundraisers. Her favorite events were the St. Roch Feast and Manero's Night. Mary was a past PTA president at St. Roch School.
Married to Joe Caputo for 54 years, she was committed to providing the best education for their daughter in Greenwich and for their son at the Mystic Oral School and at the National Technical School for the Deaf/Rochester Institute of Technology (NTID/RIT). Mary followed her husband on many town golf tournaments and hosted backyard gatherings for their golfer friends. Mary attended annual Seabee conventions and enjoyed traveling with the Byram Retired Men's Club and the local AARP chapter. Her travels to Italy and the Canadian Rockies remained vacation highlights.
Her family was of utmost importance to her as well as being part of the Chickahominy neighborhood. She prepared meals using ingredients from her garden. Mary treasured sharing events and holiday celebrations, especially Christmas Eve with her extended family. Her vinegar peppers, stuffed artichokes and spaghetti alio y olio are legendary within the family.
Mary communicated in an honest, straightforward manner, managed her accounts with a sharp mind, felt empowered as the family matriarch and above all, never forgot her role as mother.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joe Caputo, her brother Charles DiSapio, her sisters Josephine Cascio and Katherine Mills, her sisters-in-law Shirley DiSapio and Helen DiSapio, brothers-in-law Anthony Cascio and George Mills and niece Bonnie Cascio.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Caputo, her daughter, Linda Caputo, her brother, Alfred DiSapio, nieces and nephews Charles DiSapio (Ginny), Karen Haines (Greg), Sandra Burns, Carl Cascio, Chuck Cascio, Joey Cascio, Diane Warzoha (Dan), Denise Grabarz (Michael), Laura DiBella (Albert) and Brenda Hansen (Bobby), cousin Emma Gilbert as well as many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
To honor her life, family and friends will gather Wednesday 9 a.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, (203) 869-5968. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday 10 a.m. at St. Roch Church. Commit all will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to St. Roch Church or to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship Fund (www.ntid.rit.edu>alumni). For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on July 29, 2019