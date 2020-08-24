Mary Sue Saltsman
Feb 17, 1930 - Aug 22, 2020Mary Sue Saltsman passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22 at Greenwich Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Mary Sue, the oldest of 4 siblings, was born on February 17, 1930 in Nashville, Tennessee to Fanny and Fyke Farmer. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, after completing her studies, Mary Sue journeyed to New York City to work for Young and Rubicom. After moving to New York City, she met the love of her life, William H. Saltsman, on a blind date. William, who goes by Bill, was visited by Mary Sue in Mexico City where he proposed to her in the mountains overlooking Mexico City. They were married shortly after, on April 7th, 1956, starting the most beautiful sixty-four-year marriage.
Accomplished world travelers, Mary Sue and Bill traveled all over the globe, enjoying vacations in many beautiful places. Despite being everywhere the world has to offer, Mary Sue's favorite vacations were the ones spent on the shores of North Carolina with her children and grandchildren. Mary Sue was devoted to her faith, having spent over 30 years serving in the Christ Church Greenwich Altar Guild. Mary Sue lived a wonderful life and enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bridge, knitting, reading, and attending church.
A devoted grandmother, Mary Sue was known for traveling, even under less than ideal weather conditions, to be present for the births of all of her grandchildren. She was adamant about regularly texting all of her children and grandchildren to let them know she loved, and was proud of them.
Despite moving to the north, Mary Sue never lost her sense of southern hospitality and most noticeably her strong southern accent. Mary Sue's strong will, love for life, and love for her family led to ninety wonderful years on earth.
Mary Sue, a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother; is survived by her ever-loving husband Bill; her siblings, Dot Blue, Anne Erwin, and Fyke Farmer Jr.; and her children, Nancy Carver and her husband, John, Ellen Brous and her husband, Phil, and Tom Saltsman and his wife, Candace; her grandchildren, Sarah, Jack, Sam, Julia, Caroline, and Kathryn, and great-grandson Carson. A private service honoring the long and beautiful life of Mary Sue Saltsman will be held this week. Donations in her memory can be made directly to the Christ Church Greenwich Alter Guild. https://onrealm.org/ParishChristChu/-/give/now