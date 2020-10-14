Mary Pamela ThomasMary Pamela Thomas 69, of Bethel, Connecticut, passed away on October 12th from Cancer. Pam is survived by her husband, Alexander Thomas, her brother and sister William Moshier and Drucinda Moshier, her son Cole Thomas, her daughter-in-law Christine Thomas and her grandchildren Logan Thomas and Sylvia Thomas. In her younger years she graduated from Greenwich High School, shortly after attended Greenwich Hospital School of Nursing and lived on Connecticut Avenue with her family. She started working with Dr. Vincent Clapp and Dr. Joseph Bisceglia in a OB/GYN clinic in Greenwich delivering babies then moved on to a nursing home caring for the elderly until her retirement. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, wife and grandmother. She will always be remembered as a strong willed caring woman, who always looked after other's needs before her own. She will be deeply missed, never forgotten and be in our hearts for eternity.