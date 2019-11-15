Home

Mathilde Wadelton Connal
Mathilde Wadelton Connal, age 92, died peacefully on November 10, 2019, at her home in Hilton Head, SC. Born in Bronxville, NY. "Til" was married for 45 years to Allan B. Connal "Scotty," the love of her life, who affectionately referred to her as "the iron fist in the velvet glove." Til was the heart of her Edgewater Drive neighborhood in Old Greenwich, CT, opening her home to neighbors and friends for holiday gatherings, storm watch parties, and viewing the Binney Park fireworks at her annual July 4th celebration.
Her husband Scotty, son Bruce, and her siblings Neda, Jack, Bob, Charlie, Henry and Pat predecease her. She is survived by her children Christine Connal (Candy LeGay), Susan Connal, Catherine Chalverus (Peter), Diane Koeppel (Gerard), Linda Connal (Peter Duncan), Allan Connal (Judy), and Scott Connal (Roger Blanco); daughter-in-law Karen Connal and grandchildren Katelind, Alan, Harrison, and Lily Root; Tyler, Carly, and Trevor Connal; Jackson, Harry, and Katherine Koeppel; John Allan Duncan; Caroline, Alexander, Christopher, Luke and Madeline Connal. Til loved and was loved by many and will be missed by all. A celebration of her life will be held on 11.16.19 (also her birthday) in Hilton Head. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hilton Head Firefighters Association.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 16, 2019
