Matthew Cantwell Gesell
Matthew Cantwell Gesell of Greenwich passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Medford, MA where he was a student at Tufts University. Matthew was born in Manhattan on June 17, 2001 and was a caring son to his parents Kim and Andrew Gesell and a wonderful brother and friend to Jamie. Matthew moved to Greenwich when he was 3 years old and attended Greenwich public schools at North Street School, Central Middle School, and Greenwich High School, from which he graduated in 2019. He was an accomplished student with a strong intellect and gentle nature who touched many lives in a genuine and beautiful way. Matthew was keenly aware of those around him who struggled and chose to keep his life simple with little want for material things and a firm desire to earn his own way in life. He especially enjoyed music and treasured his dog Gina. Matthew's contribution to this world will be missed. All those who love him grieve the loss of his kindness, intelligence, and compassion.
The family will host a visitation on Sunday, November 17th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Leo P. Gallagher funeral home in Greenwich. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday November 18th at 10:00 a.m. at St Mary's Church on Greenwich Avenue. Private burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 15, 2019