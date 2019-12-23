|
Maureen M. Breuel Bohning
Maureen Margaret Breuel Bohning died peacefully at Greenwich Hospital after a brief illness on December 18th, 2019 with her husband Richard by her bedside.
Maureen was born in Bronx, NY on January 25th 1945 to Mildred and Albert Breuel; later of old Greenwich. She was predeceased by both parents, her brothers Albert and Thomas and her sister Dale O'Brien.
Maureen is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dr. Richard H. Bohning Jr., and her four nephews: Michael O'Gorman of Boston, MA, Brian O'Gorman of Greenwich, CT, Thomas Breuel of Brookfield, CT and John Breuel of Springfield, VA. She is also survived by one niece, Meg Sniegon of Canton, GA.
Maureen graduated from Greenwich High School where she was a varsity cheerleader and art-honor society member. Her sense of humor served her well in both school and life. She was the receptionist for Genera Re-Insurance of Greenwich for a time, but her love of flowers led her to "The Old Greenwich Flower Shop" where she was a floral designer. She later worked with Doris Moss Wedding Florist and Designer. Many of Maureen's designs were admired at the Annual Greenwich Christmas Tree Festival. She and her sister Dale formed "Corn Flower", a business producing floral decorated bonnets; some of which appeared at the Kentucky Derby and other social gatherings.
Affectionately known as "Breu" by her close friends, she was a warm, kind, loving and passionate lady with a quick wit and ready smile for everyone she met.
Maureen cherished her beloved "Labrador Babies"; Bridgette, Darby, Abigale, Brewster and Marshall.
Maureen was a gentle, jovial, life-loving, caring wife and friend. She will be deeply, lovingly and sadly missed. May God grant her peace!
Donations in Maureen's memory can be made to Adopt a Dog, 23 Cox Ave., Armonk, NY 10504.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 24, 2019