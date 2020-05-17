Maureen K. O'ReillyMaureen K. O'Reilly, 91, of Edgehill Senior Living of Stamford died peacefully on May 11th, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 27th, 1928. She was the daughter of Raymond and Margaret Kelly. She is survived by her loving daughter Kelly, and her husband John Considine of Stamford, Connecticut. She is also survived by her loving son Biff and his wife Jeanne of North Palm Beach, Florida, along with grandsons Christopher and Edward. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Dr. Hugh E. O'ReillyMaureen was a graduate of Bulkeley High School of Hartford. Of particular note, at age 16 she was caught in the terrible Hartford Circus Fire, fortunately escaping harm with family and friends. It was one of the worst fire disasters in United States History. It was a story that she would share with many people. After graduating she went to work at the Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford.Years later after leaving the Travelers as an executive assistant, she went on to raise her two children in Kensington, Connecticut. She did so in a beautiful and love filled home. It was here too that she was a wonderful caregiver when her parents entered the twilight of their lives. As a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and parish in Kensington, she served as a religious studies teacher, was an active member of the Parish Council, and also served as a Eucharistic Minister. She always loved bringing the sacraments to the sick and homebound. It was one of her biggest joys.It would be impossible not to mention her genuine love for animals, especially her most recent Jack Russell terrier Whitney. On sunny days Maureen could be seen driving her navy- blue convertible with Whitney by her side, with the terrier wearing her very own goggles and sweater, as the two of them would run errands down the streets of Old Greenwich. It was quite a sight to behold.The family would like to thank her caring physician of many years Dr. Jeff Weinberger of Riverside, Connecticut while also extending their profound and sincere appreciation for the loving care and support given to her by everyone at Greenwich Hospital. May God bless them for all they have done. They are wonderful compassionate professionals.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations may be made to Greenwich Hospital. Due to the current guidelines established as a result of existing public health issues, the family will be celebrating the life of Maureen at a later date.