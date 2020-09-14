Maureen Catherine Lott
Sept 21, 1941 - Sept 12, 2020.
Maureen C. Cartier Lott of Beaverkill, NY and Greenwich, CT, a longtime area resident, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hospice of Orange and Sullivan in Newburgh, NY. She was 78.
The daughter of the late Andrew Cartier and Catherine McPartland Cartier, she was born on September 21, 1941 in Greenwich, CT.
Maureen enjoyed tending to her many plants, crafting, and volunteering at the Roscoe Free Library. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren in the yard and down at the Beaverkill River.
Survivors include her husband, Lester (Steve) Lott, at home, her two sons, Stephen Lott and his wife Kelly of Roxbury, CT and Lester (Kevin) Lott and his wife Nicole of Brookfield, CT and her three grandchildren, Catherine, Lyric and Andrew and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Cartier.
Funeral services will be private.
Burial will be in the Beaverkill Cemetery, Beaverkill, NY
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Maureen's name may be made to The Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. via their website at www.hospiceoforange.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. www.Harris-FH.com
607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200