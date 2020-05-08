Maureen McGuiness
Maureen Elizabeth McGuiness, 71, passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living Facility in Stamford, CT.
Maureen was born in Greenwich, CT to the late John and Margaret McGuiness on September 21, 1948. She graduated from Saint Mary's High School in 1966 and continued to receive her bachelor's degree in social work from Mercy College in Pennsylvania. Maureen left the social work field to pursue a lifelong career as a flight attendant with United Airlines. In 2017, she was honored for her 46 years of commitment and dedication to the company.
Maureen resided in Honolulu, Hawaii from 1979-2017, when she retired from United Airlines and returned home to CT. While in Honolulu, Maureen established her own advertising business and was a huge advocate for the Honolulu Special Olympics. It is here that she spent most of her time volunteering when she was not traveling the world.
Maureen is survived by her siblings John (Tracey) McGuiness and Patricia Bordeaux both of Stamford, CT, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Sheila Vesciglio also of Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maureen's memory to:
Caring Kind
360 Lexington Avenue
3rd Floor NY, NY 10017
Special Olympics
1133 19th St. NW
Washington, DC, 20036
Published in Stamford Advocate & Greenwich Time on May 8, 2020.