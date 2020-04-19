|
|
Maureen Paula Hopper
November 2, 1952 - April 14, 2020
Maureen Paula Hopper was welcomed into heaven on April 14. A Greenwich native, Maureen was born on November 2, 1952 to Gloria Belmont Hopper and Dr. Paul F. Hopper. Maureen was an integral member of the Greenwich community and her loss is immeasurable.
Maureen was a graduate of Villa Walsh Academy (Morristown, NJ) and Marymount College of Virginia. Maureen's love and care for people was evident in her first career at the former St. Agnes Hospital in White Plains, NY. Maureen was the Founder of the Greenwich YWCA's Nursery School and camp program and oversaw these programs as Director for many years.
Maureen was a highly recognized member of the Greenwich Red Cross, she was awarded the distinguished Clara Barton Award, one of the highest awards bestowed upon exceptional volunteers, recognizing her leadership and meritorious service.
Maureen's primary focus was her devotion to the Disaster Relief program where she traveled around the country supporting countless people in need.
Ms. Hopper was a former member of the Burning Tree Country Club and St. Agnes Church choir where she was the lead mezzo-soprano. Her angelic voice will be missed by all of us here on earth.
Maureen was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brothers, Paul F. Hopper Jr., John A. Hopper (Greenwich), Mary Lynn (Hopper) Martin and Robert Martin (Darien). Her eternal badge of pride was as the loving and devoted aunt to Jonathan, Allyson, Katey and Perry Hopper and Christopher, Timothy, Kiki and Kateri Martin.
With a great sense of humor and song in her heart, her positive mark on this world and especially her family will forever be remembered.
As we come together to celebrate Maureen in this time of social distancing, please honor her memory by supporting Trinity Church's Stephen Ministry program in her name. https://trinitychurch.life/give-1
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 20, 2020