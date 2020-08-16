Maurice L. O'Mahony
Maurice L. O'Mahony, age 75 of Greenwich, CT, passed away suddenly from a stroke on August 15th, 2020. Maurice was born on November 13th, 1944 to the late Thomas and Angela (nee Nally) O'Mahony in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland.
He immigrated to the United States at age 18 and served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict. He worked for over 35 years in the food industry, as a dairy manager and later head of receiving.
A loving husband, father, and grandparent, Maurice was beloved for his sense of humor, his passion for singing, and his love of music, film, and the New York Mets. His love of singing led him to perform with many groups over the years, including the Candy Band, which was signed to Folkways records, and later honored by the Smithsonian Institute.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jo-Anne (nee Galluzzo), his son James (Amanda Larson) of Oneida, NY, his daughter Alison Cmiel of Greenwich, CT, his four grandchildren, Bianka Gebhardt, Whitney and Phoebe O'Mahony, and Hadley Cmiel, and his sister Mary Treacy of London, England. He was predeceased by brothers Joseph, John, Thomas, and James, and sister Philomena.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, August 18th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday August 19,2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church 37 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com