Maurice John O'ConnorMaurice John O'Connor of Cos Cob, CT died peacefully at the age of 88 on May 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, and his devoted dog Benji."Moe" was born April 11, 1932, to Henry and Beatrice O'Connor, in New Rochelle, NY, later settling in Cos Cob. After graduating from Greenwich High School, he began working in Grand Union, when at the age of 18 he was called to serve for two years in the Korean War. He returned to the grocery business, eventually joining the Grade A/ShopRite chain, working for the Cingari family. He was treated like family and stayed with them for more than thirty years until he retired at the age of 76.In 1959 he married Camille Mary Greco of Cos Cob. He was a devoted husband, father, son and son-in-law, always taking care of everyone.He was predeceased by his wife of nearly 60 years Camille, who passed in 2018. He also was pre-deceased by his parents Henry and Beatrice, his twin brother Desmond and his brother Francis.He is survived by three loving children, Michael O'Connor Sr. (Mary Ann), of Riverside, John O'Connor (Lisa), of Cos Cob, and his daughter Darlene Raiente (Carmine) also of Cos Cob. His grandchildren Krystle O'Connor (Philip), Michael O'Connor Jr. (Kelsey), Patrick O'Connor (Lauren), William O'Connor, (Christy) Kaitlyn Raiente, and Shane O'Connor. He was blessed to have had 2 great-grandchildren, Philip Junior who was a part of his life for 4 years, and his second great grandson, Seamus Patrick O'Connor, joyfully entered the world only a few hours after Moe passed.He will be placed by his wife's side for eternity during a private family service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich.