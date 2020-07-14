Megan Slater Vuto

Megan Slater Vuto passed away on June 20, at the age of 65, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Claire Slater. Megan could light up a room with her beautiful smile and loving personality, the life of the party who has left us with wonderful memories. Megan attended Greenwich public schools until 1970 when her family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, she is a 1973 graduate of Ft. Lauderdale High School. She resided in Winsted, CT with her loving husband, Ray. Megan leaves behind her husband, children Claire and Billy Forte of Darien, CT, her grandson Tony, stepdaughter Karen Vuto of CO, sisters Pam Robinson and Jill Tanner, four nieces and one nephew. A family gathering to celebrate her life is planned for later in the year.



