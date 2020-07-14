1/
Megan Slater Vuto
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Megan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Megan Slater Vuto
Megan Slater Vuto passed away on June 20, at the age of 65, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Claire Slater. Megan could light up a room with her beautiful smile and loving personality, the life of the party who has left us with wonderful memories. Megan attended Greenwich public schools until 1970 when her family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, she is a 1973 graduate of Ft. Lauderdale High School. She resided in Winsted, CT with her loving husband, Ray. Megan leaves behind her husband, children Claire and Billy Forte of Darien, CT, her grandson Tony, stepdaughter Karen Vuto of CO, sisters Pam Robinson and Jill Tanner, four nieces and one nephew. A family gathering to celebrate her life is planned for later in the year.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved