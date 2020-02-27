|
Gretchen E. Tatge
Gretchen Everbach Tatge, a Greenwich, CT, resident for 50 years, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, with family, at her home in Vass, North Carolina.
Gretchen was born to Adelaide and Lyndon Everbach in New Albany, IN, on March 3, 1933, and grew up in Louisville, KY. She attended Louisville Collegiate School and went on to receive a BA from Vassar College in 1955, majoring in Drama. In 1959, Gretchen moved to New York City and assisted fashion photographer Francesco Scavullo. Soon after, she met and married her husband, John Stanley Tatge, and in 1964 they settled down in Greenwich, CT.
For over 30 years, Gretchen established herself as a leading social photographer in Fairfield County, CT, shooting society events, weddings, and family portraits. After retirement, Gretchen devoted her time to the art of pastel painting, traveling to France, Italy, Mexico, Taos, and Sonoma to paint landscapes and still lifes. She participated in many art shows and received numerous awards for her work. As a pastel artist, Gretchen had three major solo exhibitions.
Gretchen contributed greatly to the local arts community. A very active member of the Art Society of Old Greenwich, she volunteered for and helped organize innumerable art exhibitions, receiving their Volunteer of the Year Award in 1998. She ultimately led the organization as President from 2006 to 2011. Gretchen was also very active with the Greenwich Arts Council over the years, holding a Board seat as well as Advisor position, and sitting on their Gallery Committee. She was also a member of the Greenwich Arts Society and Rowayton Arts Center, where she painted regularly. For 10 years, Gretchen served as a docent on the team of the Traveling Art Program, run by volunteers for the Greenwich Public Schools. In 2005, she helped create a Traveling Art Program for the Elderly at Nathaniel Witherell. She also mentored art students at the CLP alternative school in Greenwich. In 2007, Gretchen was privileged to receive an Honorary Membership in the National League of Penwomen in "recognition of outstanding leadership and service to the art community over many decades."
In addition to her involvement in the art community, Gretchen was an active member of the Vassar Club of Fairfield County. She was Chairman of the Annual VC Book Awards for high school juniors.
Gretchen is survived by her three children, Conrad Tatge of North Adams, MA, Amanda Jones of Williamstown, MA, and Melissa Tatge, of Vass, NC, her granddaughter, Sophie Jones, of Williamstown, MA, and her brother, Erich Everbach, of Northridge, CA, as well as many dear nieces and nephews and their families. Inspiring many along the way, Gretchen lived a truly vital creative life and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
A memorial service will be held on Memorial Day weekend in Greenwich.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 29, 2020