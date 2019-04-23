GreenwichTime Obituaries
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Melissa Trotter


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melissa Trotter, 33, died April 3, 2019 in New Britain, CT. She is survived by her parents, Robin Trotter of Apollo Beach, FL, and Robert Trotter of Jackson, MI, her brother, Jeffrey Trotter of New Paltz, NY, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Melissa attended middle and high school in Greenwich and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy of Stamford in 2003. She received an AS degree from Naugatuck Community College, and was working towards a BA in Psychology at CCSU.
She was an amazing food server and bartender, and will be remembered for her beautiful smile, outgoing personality, boundless energy, love of cooking, poetry, beautiful sketches, the beach and helping others.
Donations may be sent to Bridgeport Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605. Also, please contact your local legislators urging them to support funding for mental health and addiction services.
Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 23, 2019
