Michael Francis Cofone

Michael Francis Cofone, 97, of Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. He was born August 11, 1921 in Wilmington, DE, the son of Francis Cofone and Carrie (Jarvis) Cofone. Michael moved to Greenwich as a young boy and spent his adult life living between Greenwich, CT and Naples, FL with his beloved wife. He served as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and then served as a member of the Greenwich Police Department for 25 years from January 1, 1948 until July 24, 1973. Michael was a 55-year member of the Orinoco Council of The Knights of Columbus and he was also an avid golfer who twice scored a hole-in-one. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years Teresa (Zumbo) Cofone, with whom he spent a long and happy life. He is also predeceased by his sister Stella (Cofone) Ailleo. Michael is survived by: his daughter Carol Cofone-Hoffmann and her husband Robert Hoffmann; nephew, Dr Robert Ailleo and his wife Jill Ailleo; niece Caren Ailleo; great-niece Alyssa Wade and her husband Chris Wade; great-niece Amanda Ailleo and her husband Simit Shah; and great-great-nephews, Jack, Nicholas, and William Wade. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the Fred D. Knapp & Son Funeral Home, 267 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 12, 2019