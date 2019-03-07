Home

Michael Fareri Obituary
Michael Eric Fareri
Michael Eric Fareri, 43 years old of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away on February 15, 2019 in Naples, Florida. Michael was known for his artistic talent, endless creativity, love and passion for music and his huge heart.
Michael leaves behind his parents: John and Brenda Fareri. His triplet sisters: Stephanie Lee Fareri Aldworth, nephew Leo, niece Scarlett and Julie Zielinski, her husband Christopher and niece, Elisabeth. He is predeceased by his youngest sister, Maria Fareri to whom he was the best and proudest of big brothers. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be directed to an endowment fund for Maria's Garden at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital. Make donations payable to Maria Fareri Children's Hospital Fund, IMO Michael Fareri, and mail to Westchester Medical Center Foundation, 100 Woods Rd, Taylor Pavilion Ste C-3, Valhalla, NY 10595.
Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 7, 2019
