Michael "Mike" Greendlinger

January 5, 1938 - September 15, 2020Michael Greendlinger, 82, of Henderson, NV, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Mike was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 5, 1938, the son of Frances and Samuel Greendlinger and grew up in Hewlett, NY. Mike attended Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA and graduated with a B.S. from Adelphi University, Garden City, NY. He served in the Air Force National Guard in the Military Police.

Mike was a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (chairman commercial credit committee, chairman apparel and textile committee). A highlight of Mike's active volunteerism was serving as an Instructor for three years in New York City public school's Adopt-A-Class program in Queens, NY. Mike also enjoyed using his mathematical skills for creative pursuits building furniture in his workshop, decks or renovating houses. Following a three-decade long career in accounting, including serving as a Partner and then Managing Partner, Mike joined his wife of thirty years, Di Lewis, in several business ventures including Lewis Group Real Estate, Henderson, NV.

Mike was preceded in death by his younger-twin brothers Steven Greendlinger and Arthur Greendlinger (Max Greendale). Mike is survived by his wife of thirty years, Di Lewis and four daughters: Risa Greendlinger and her husband Don Reed, Stacy Greendlinger and her husband John Tambascio, Claudia Larzelere and her husband, Reese Larzelere, Felicity Sissener and her husband Phillip Sissener as well their children, Shayna and Serena Reed, Scott and Marc Tambascio, Ethan and Charlotte Larzelere , Freya and Chloë Sissener and nieces and nephews: Sara Buehler, Allison Gomes, Julie Kinn, Marc and Robb Shecter, and devoted friends of many decades.

There will be no public funeral services. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to: Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism and The Humane Society of the United States.



