Michael David Henderson

Michael David Henderson, 38, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at his home in South Hadley, MA. Michael is a graduate of Pomperaug High School in Southbury, CT and Phoenix University. His most recent employer was JBI in Chicopee, MA.

He is survived by his parents Dana and David Henderson, of Greenville, SC (formerly of Greenwich, CT) and brothers Christopher of Greenville, SC and Bryan (Whitley) Henderson of Simpsonville, SC. He also leaves behind his daughter, Chloe Henderson and her sister, Haley Wheeler of Chicopee, MA. Michael is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Michael will be missed most for his robust sense of humor, love for family, and strong work ethic. His greatest joys were spending time with his "little princess" daughter Chloe whether they were riding bikes, playing in the park, cooking together, or just sitting together watching TV. He had a strong faith in God and lived a prayerful life seeking support and guidance. He was an avid fan of classic rock, especially The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, and Pink Floyd.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date due to the current health crisis. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to a scholarship fund for his daughter Chloe. Donations can be made to: Future Scholar, 529 Savings Plan, P.O. Box 219812, Kansas City, MO 64121-9812. Refer to account #6000048074 with the name Chloe Henderson.



